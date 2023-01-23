PENINSULA — Douglas Timothy Oman was born March 26, 1957 and died Dec.17, 2022.
Our brother Douglas died as a result of untreated pneumonia, following a respiratory virus. He was only 65. Doug was a sweet guy and would do anything to help anyone.
Doug graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1975. Following graduation he attended WSU. He later returned home and worked as an apprentice electrician for several years. He also commercial fished with brothers Philip and Donald and others. Eventually Doug went to work for his father at Ollie Oman Construction. He was an excellent heavy equipment operator and was the septic tank specialist for the company. After Ollie passed on in 1989, Doug and his brother Donald ran the company until their early retirement. Douglas was a magician with the bulldozer. He could create and smooth over a driveway nearly as well as his father. He could expertly push down trees with the bulldozer and effortlessly dismember the limbs.
All his life Douglas loved his pet dogs, cats and goats. Going through his photos we found endless pictures of his pets. They were his heart and soul, and he had a tender soul. He spent his retirement working on his acreage with the bulldozer. He was also quite a collector. He had collections ranging from bottle openers, pocket knives, bird calls, gun catalogs, bottles, hammers and tools. He also had a collection of vehicles on his property.
Doug spent his last years taking care of his two labs, Lempi and Maya. He would take them to the beach every day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to run with his friends’ dogs. His best friend and fellow dog lover was Matt Mulvey, who took care of placing the dogs in loving homes following Doug’s unexpected death.
Sometime in early December of 2022 Douglas got sick with a cough and could hardly speak. His brothers, neighbors and friends asked him to go to the ER but he had a stubborn streak and thought he could cure the illness himself. He was found dead in his bed by his friends.
Doug will be missed by many. He will be mourned by his family: Dennis (Marion), Philip (Cynthia), nieces and nephews: Nicolas Oman, Alison Nelson (Craig), Karl Oman, Marina Oman and his friends and dog-loving associates.
We will have a memorial sometime in mid March. Doug’s ashes will be scattered on his favorite clam beds, in the duck pond, on his property, Beards Hollow and Red Lake, where he and his friends ran their dogs as well as alongside his parents and brother Don who are buried in the Peaceful Hill Cemetery in Naselle. Rest in Peace, little brother!
