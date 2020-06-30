“To know him was to love him.”

Duane Joseph Maurstad lived a life of freedom, fun and kindness. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY on April 5, 1956, he worked, played and lived his way across the country. Minnesota, where he resided as a young man, always held a special place in his heart. He made a lasting impression on anyone who crossed his path during his coast to coast travels. He peacefully passed in his sleep on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Long Beach, Washington.

In younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoying the scenery driving long haul trucks. In retirement, he enjoyed life with a dog by his side and his records playing. We find comfort in knowing his beloved dog Teeny was waiting to welcome him in their new journey together.

His love for his children and grandchildren was immeasurable. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Jeremy, and Nyssa Maurstad. “Papa” will always be in the hearts of his grandchildren, Emily, Baron, Elin and Jovie. We continue remembering his loving words, unending support and encouragement to guide us.

Duane was preceded in death by his mother Nancy Maurstad; his father Marvin Maurstad; sister Elizabeth Fischer; half-brother Jason Maurstad and half-sister Vicki Maurstad. He is survived by his sisters, Carolee “Carrot Top” Reisinger and Jeanne Maurstad; stepmother Marva Maurstad and half-brothers, Terrance, Darren, Greg, and Marcus Maurstad.

A celebration of life is to be announced later by the family.

“That’s the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average”

His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Maurstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.