WARRENTON — Dwight L Edwards died Oct. 12, 2020, at 80 years of age, in Warrenton, Oregon. He was a resident of Long Beach, Washington for 39 years. He was born in Payette, Idaho on Oct. 28, 1939, to Sterling and Pauline Edwards (Dine), on the same day as his twin brother, Dwayne.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents along with his siblings Dwayne, Bill, Curly, Marti, Ethel, Eunice and Shirley. He is survived by a brother, Floyd Edwards and sister, Dorthea Oar.

Dad was blessed to have supportive siblings who rallied together after the death of his father when he was 12 years old. After finishing high school in Sweet Home, Oregon, Dwight served in the Navy four years as an electronic technician, working with the aviation communication between the ship and aircraft.

After his time in the Navy, on April 25, 1964, Dwight married Margeritte McCall (Webb), who survives along with two sons, Gordon Jr., and wife Becky Edwards of Long Beach, Washington and Paul and wife Diana Edwards of Vancouver, Washington; along with six grandkids, nine great-grandkids.

He really enjoyed framing houses, fishing, gardening and playing guitar from time to time. He loved his family and his pets.

Dwight was a deeply spiritual man. He loved Jehovah God, and he recognized that all those who exercise faith in Jesus Christ would not be disappointed. He enjoyed talking to all who would listen about the wonderful message of God’s word. He loved serving God with fellow Christians at the Long Beach Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, his spiritual family.

His recent decline in health led him and Margie to relocate to Warrenton, Oregon where they have been pampered by Billy and Andrea McCall during Dwight’s final days. He never lost his kindness and his sense of humor toward others. At his request no public services will be held, the family will have a private service.

