BELLINGHAM — Edward Frank Cook, 84, of Bellingham, Wash., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Sept. 5, 2021. He was born on Feb. 20, 1937 in Spokane, Wash., to Elda (Brown) and William Cook and grew up in the Spokane area. He spent 20 years with Standard Oil, and Chevron Asphalt, and owned his own company, Special Asphalt Company for 15 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly Cook; and daughters-in-law Terese Cook, and Lisa Cook. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Gayle; sons Greg and Gary Cook; daughter Lynda (John) Purdie; eight grandchildren, Joshua Cook, Travis Cook, Katelyn (Dave) Kelly, Amanda Cook, Jacob Cook, Michelle (Kolton) Griffiths, Brianna (Lane) Reddick and Marina Purdie; four great-grandchildren; his sister Patricia Clark and many extended family members.
Ed and Gayle joined the peninsula community in 2000 when they moved to Ocean Park, Wash. Ed volunteered at the Long Beach Visitors Center. During his time there, he oversaw the construction of the Visitor Bureau's new facility. In 2003 he joined the Friends of Lewis and Clark and took a key role in the community’s celebration of the Lewis and Clark commemoration in 2005. Because of his leadership and hard work with this group, he was awarded the Washington State Historical Society’s Peace and Friendship Award. In addition, his commitment to the beach community earned him the 2010 Change for Good Award from the City of Long Beach.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m., at his final resting place Northwood Park Cemetery in Ridgefield, Wash. A Celebration of Life will be held in Bellingham, Wash., on a later date to be determined. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Whatcom Family YMCA Scholarship Fund in Ed’s name: www.whatcomymca.org/donate-today. You may view a complete obituary and share your memories of Ed at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
