OCEAN PARK — Eileen Mary Carl (Cormier), born Aug. 26, 1944, has sadly left us unexpectedly and much too soon on Nov. 15, 2021 at 77 years old.
Eileen grew up the youngest of seven children in Waltham, Massachusetts. Her parents Elodie Cormier (Pellerin) and Alban Cormier, from New Brunswick, raised her in a Catholic home surrounded by love and a large family.
In 1966 good friends Pam Freese and Joanne Goode introduced Eileen to Jim (James Carl Jr.) in York Beach, Maine. That was the start of a 54-year marriage that blessed Eileen and Jim with three children, Maria Carl (Cook), (Jimmy) James Carl III, and Cheryl Carl (Smith). Maria’s children McKinley Cook, Sierra Cook and Logan Cook and Cheryl’s children Hailey Smith and Landon Smith call her Meema and will miss her immensely. Sadly, due to circumstances out of Eileen’s control, she was not able to be involved in the lives of Jimmy’s children and grandchildren though she thought of them often and loved them all.
Eileen loved her family and worked many years for Boeing to help provide for her family. After raising their family in Maple Valley, Washington and retiring from Boeing in 2003, Eileen and Jim built a home in Ocean Park, Washington. There, they fulfilled a lifelong dream to live at the beach.
Eileen enjoyed playing games, listening to music, cooking, baking, traveling, spending time at the beach, her dog Dixie and spending time with family.
