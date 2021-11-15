LONG BEACH — Eldred Gilpin was born April 15, 1931 in Tekoa, Wash., and spent his youth in Cliffs, Four Lakes and Spokane. After graduating from Eastern Washington, he spent two years in the Coast Guard and then began a 30-year teaching career in Nespelem. In 1959, he accepted a teaching position in Ilwaco and made the peninsula his home for 62 years until his death on Nov. 11, 2021.
He wore many hats, you may have known him as a: farm hand, bus driver, grade school principal, teacher, Boy Scout leader, hunter, mentor, commercial fisherman, foster parent, campground owner, charter skipper, landlord, retiree, or RVer.
Eldred was a lender and a second chance giver.
He liked to read non-fiction and recite poetry, dig clams, work outside, play cribbage and pinochle, watch kites at the beach and visit with people.
A curious “make-doer,” he was especially interested in geology, geography, history, photography and woodworking.
He enjoyed a good garage sale and shopping at Pendleton Outlet stores.
He appreciated hard work, music, jewelry and local artwork.
Eldred believed in being involved in the community and was a cofounder of the Peninsula Community Concert Program, founding member of the Peninsula Senior Center, Democratic precinct committeeman, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge, Lions Club, Elks, Slo Laners, Do Nothing Club, and Unitarian Church. He appreciated this community and valued fishermen who shared skills early on as well as people in later years who went out of their way to greet him, hold open a door or make a fresh pot of coffee.
He believed that two of the most difficult things to cook well were fish and eggs and his signature potluck dishes were deviled eggs and potato salad. He liked hot things hot and cold things cold right up to the end!
He marveled at all the developments during his life and wondered what changes his grandchildren and great-grandchildren would see in theirs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Gilpin and is survived by all those who shared in making his wonderful life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Peninsula Senior Center, at 2 p.m., on Nov 27. Remembrances can be made in his honor to the Peninsula Senior Center.
