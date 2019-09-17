OCEAN PARK — Ernest L. Gribner, 87, passed peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019 at his Ocean Park residence.
Born Aug. 8, 1932 in Goldendale, Wash., he was the son of Gus Gribner, a native of Germany, and Elizabeth (Ladiges), a native of the White Salmon/Glenwood area near Mount Adams. Ernie grew up on the family farm in Glenwood where he attended school.
During the Korean Conflict he served in the U.S. Army. Following his military service he moved to Portland where he worked for a roofing company, later graduating from Portland State University.
Moving to Vancouver, Wash., he worked as district accountant for the Washington Department of Transportation until retirement. A Christian, he attended City Harvest Church in Vancouver and locally attended Family Worship Center in Ocean Park. Ernie loved classic automobiles, was proud of his 1965 Ford T-bird and had an extensive collection of die-cast cars.
On July 8, 1961, he married Sharon Dell Pixler in Portland. She died earlier. Survivors include his son, Keith Allen Gribner of Ocean Park; daughter, Kathryn Ann McMahan of Vancouver, Wash.; sister, Lois Dechand of Glenwood, Wash.; grandchildren, Ashland Brown, Shaylan Gribner, Kimberlan Gribner, Makaylan Gribner, Manny Gribner; and great-grandchildren Nelson Brown and Evelynn Treasure.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge in Ocean Park, with a potluck following. Guests are welcome to attend the worship service at 11 a.m.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.