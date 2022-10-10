Eugene Everett Currey, II

LONG BEACH — On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Eugene "Butch" Everett Currey, II, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away at home in Kingman, Arizona, at 76.

Butch was born on July 26, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, to Eugene and Della (Rockwood) Currey; he was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jeff Currey, and his granddaughter, Alexis Link. Butch is survived by his wife, Audra Petitt; his sons Kevin Currey, Allen Wilson, and Douglas Petitt (partner Christine Barcal); his daughter, Karen McEwan (husband Ron); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. His four siblings, all living, are Victor Currey (wife Christine), Katherina Matthews, Sandy DeLaunay, and Merritt Wilson (wife Lori).

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.