LONG BEACH — On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Eugene "Butch" Everett Currey, II, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away at home in Kingman, Arizona, at 76.
Butch was born on July 26, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, to Eugene and Della (Rockwood) Currey; he was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jeff Currey, and his granddaughter, Alexis Link. Butch is survived by his wife, Audra Petitt; his sons Kevin Currey, Allen Wilson, and Douglas Petitt (partner Christine Barcal); his daughter, Karen McEwan (husband Ron); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. His four siblings, all living, are Victor Currey (wife Christine), Katherina Matthews, Sandy DeLaunay, and Merritt Wilson (wife Lori).
Butch was proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He survived a tour of duty in Vietnam and specialized in aircraft hydraulics. Butch was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1969 with five medals, of which one was a Combat Air Crew Insignia Air Medal with three stars. Butch believed, “Once a Marine, always a Marine,” and Semper Fidelis was his life’s motto. After his service, Butch received his degree in HVAC mechanics from Perry Trade Institute in Yakima (1971) and became a successful professional in the HVAC industry in Casey, Illinois.
After moving back to Washington state in 1985, Butch continued his career in Longview, Long Beach, and Ocean Park until he retired in 2014 in Kingman, Arizona, with the love of his life, wife and partner of 35 years, Audra Petit. Butch never met a stranger and had a passion for helping people. He was an expert at fixing anything mechanical and developed a talent for gourmet cooking. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit.
Interment with Military Honors will be held on Oct. 21 at the Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Heathen Brewery, 1109 Washington St., Vancouver, Washington.
In place of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans: www.dav.org.
