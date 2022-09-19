RAYMOND — Eugenie (Genie) Ruth Berbells 92, a lifelong resident of Raymond, passed away Sept. 12, 2022.
Born May 31, 1930 at her grandparents’ home on Barnhart St. in Raymond to Walter and Emilie (Hayes) Besonson; the oldest of four children.
RAYMOND — Eugenie (Genie) Ruth Berbells 92, a lifelong resident of Raymond, passed away Sept. 12, 2022.
Born May 31, 1930 at her grandparents’ home on Barnhart St. in Raymond to Walter and Emilie (Hayes) Besonson; the oldest of four children.
She attended school in Raymond and was a proud member of the RHS Class of 1948.
Genie married Carl Tower in 1951. Their daughter, Cindy, was born in 1957. They later divorced. In 1972, Genie and Joe Berbells were married in Reno, Nevada. They were married until he passed away in 2009.
During her working years, she was a bookkeeper for Stewart’s Food Basket and later Dick’s Food Center, among others. After retirement, she loved to travel whenever possible. Mom also did a lot of local community service and volunteer work. Joe and Genie were named Citizens of the Year in 1999 by the Raymond Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Tower Padgett (Stan Furfiord), of Raymond; grandchildren Jeff Padgett (Michelle) of Savannah, GA. and Mitchell Padgett of Raymond; stepson Jerry Berbells of Brier, WA; his children Jim Berbells, Gary Berbells and Cheryl Berbells; sisters Susie Minks (Dave) of Olympia, Cherrie Minks (Cliff) of Ocean City; brother Rich (Geri) Besonson of Tacoma; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in mom’s name can be made to P.O.O.L. PO Box 249 Raymond, WA 98577.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.