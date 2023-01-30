Fritzi Cohen

NAHCOTTA — Felice “Fritzi” Davis Cohen, co-owner of the Moby Dick bed and breakfast and lifelong advocate for peace, justice and the environment, passed away at her home in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 20, 2022. She was 84.

Fritzi (née Felice Davis) was a fierce advocate in the political world and split her time between Nahcotta, Washington and Washington D.C. fighting the spread of poisons in Willapa Bay and her oysters on multiple fronts along with working to hold the government accountable for their military spending on defense contractors.

