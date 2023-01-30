NAHCOTTA — Felice “Fritzi” Davis Cohen, co-owner of the Moby Dick bed and breakfast and lifelong advocate for peace, justice and the environment, passed away at her home in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 20, 2022. She was 84.
Fritzi (née Felice Davis) was a fierce advocate in the political world and split her time between Nahcotta, Washington and Washington D.C. fighting the spread of poisons in Willapa Bay and her oysters on multiple fronts along with working to hold the government accountable for their military spending on defense contractors.
Fritzi, much beloved by friends and family, is survived by her friend and close companion of the past 17 years Keith “Butch” Stavrum; three children, Sarah Cohen (partner, Jefferson Burgess) of Woodstock, VA., Jeremiah Cohen (Linda Ryden) of Washington, D.C., and Joshua Cohen (Romin a Jaque) of Winchester, VA.; and grandchildren Rosemary, Henry, Constanza, Daniel, and Isidora. She is the beloved sister of Judy Holleb, Northbrook, IL. Aunt of Josh Holleb and Jon Holleb and their families, as well as her beloved cousin of Dodie Fait (Dr. David Borenstein) of Potomac, MD and their daughters Sylvia, Bettie and Becky. Her abundant spirit encouraged, activated, and guided so many — may she rest in peace and power.
Tax deductible contributions in Fritzi’s honor may be made to Fearless Fund, Fearlessfund.org and mailed to The Tabard Inn, 1739 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C.
