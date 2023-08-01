NASELLE — Frances ‘Kaye’ Weimer, 82, loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023.
Kaye was born on July 11, 1940 in Walla Walla, Washington, and moved to Seattle, Washington where she was raised with siblings Fred, Terry, and Pam. After graduating from high school, Kaye attended Pacific Lutheran University where she met and fell in love with her husband, Cliff Weimer. Cliff and Kaye were married on June 30, 1962. Their daughter, Kristi, joined them in 1964, and their son, Rod, joined them in 1966. Kaye dedicated her life to serving others in the name of the Lord, whether it was her church family, families in the community, her friends, or her family members. She and Cliff moved to Naselle in 1964. They lived in Anchorage, Alaska for three and a half years, and lived part-time on Puget Island for many years, but primarily resided in Naselle, Washington. She was most proud of the family that she and Cliff created, supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all their endeavors, vocalizing her pride in all of them often. Kaye loved her job at Naselle Youth Camp, working with court committed youth, and then Crisis Support Network. She was a huge ‘Comet’ fan and loved going to the games.
