OCEAN PARK — Frances Van De Venter passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean Park, Washington in the early morning of May 8, 2021.
Her family and friends are heartbroken at her loss, but find solace in the fact that her passing was without pain and that her soul is now joined with Bud, her husband of 62 years. Frances and Bud made their home in Ocean Park, Wash., for the past 22 years, where the past six years Frances lived on her own. She was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Idaho.
Frances was known for her kindness and compassion. Friends fondly remember the twinkle in her eye and laughter at a good joke. Her life on the Long Beach peninsula was filled with visits from family and friends, trips to the casino and bunko games. She was a lifelong quilter, and traveler. She and Bud took frequent trips in their motorhome through the west. They established a vacation home in Yuma, Arizona for several years as a respite from the cold. Frances also spent a few years as a community worker and teacher for those with chronic illness.
During the holidays, her exceptional homemade candy was in great demand. The joy of she experienced sharing her homemade treats will be remembered by all who had the experience of tasting them. She was able to make candy even for her last Christmas in 2020.
Frances grew up on a farm in Rupert, Idaho where she and her two sisters and brother helped their parents on the family farm. She had fond memories of milking, feeding chickens, and large family dinners including homemade desserts (her favorite). The tradition of family dinners was something she instilled in her four children and eight grandchildren.
Frances met and married Bud (Norman) in 1953 in Rupert. They moved to the Kittitas Valley in 1960 and raised their family on property on Ferguson Road. Both sons, Jim and Patrick, are still living and working in Ellensburg, Wash. In the mid-70s Frances and Bud started their business, B&F Services, in Ellensburg for several decades, which is now owned by Patrick. After retiring, Frances and Bud purchased property in Ocean Park, where they built a house and spent the remaining years of their lives.
Frances will be greatly missed by her one remaining sister, JoAnn, and hus-band Ernie McNeil of Nampa, Idaho. She was fortunate to have seen all her children grow up and to participate in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by the many friends she made over her lifetime.
Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of her children Peggy (Philip) Sheehan of Vancouver, Wash., along with their two children and two grandchildren; Jim (Susan) Van de Venter of Ellensburg along with their two children and five grandchildren; Tina Van de Venter-Sheldon (Terry) along with their three children and one grandchild; Patrick Van de Venter (Jane) along with their child and three grandchildren.
A celebration of Frances’ life featuring her favorite desserts will be held at the Peninsula Senior Center located at 21603 O Lane in Ocean Park on June 19 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be another celebration of life in Ellensburg in August.
