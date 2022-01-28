PORTLAND — Frederick Gunnar Ingman, 82, of Long Beach, Wash., passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, in Portland Oregon.
Gunnar, as he was known by family and friends, was born on Feb. 26, 1939, to Gordon and Helen Ingman, in Seattle, Wash. After high school Gunnar attended the University of Washington and shortly after joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in Okinawa, Japan and various other locations.
After his service with the Marine Corps, he worked in the financial field for some years and later owned and operated Gunnar’s Village Tavern in Bellevue, Wash. He then relocated with his wife to Long Beach, Wash., where they owned and operated a small convenience store, until their retirement.
During his service with the Marines, he met and married Shirley J. Jones in California, with whom he was with 58 years, before his passing. He leaves behind his loving wife; four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Gunnar will be remembered by family and friends for his beautiful baritone voice, his infectious laugh, his witty sense of humor, his love for his family, his love of history and his incredible life stories.
No funeral services will be held at this time, but we invite you to celebrate Gunnar’s life in your own way, perhaps raising a glass of your favorite drink in his memory or performing an unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate.
We love you Dad, you are sorely missed, and will never be forgotten. Until we meet again!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.