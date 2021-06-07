LONGVIEW — Gary Richard Goodlin, 68, died May 29, 2021 in Longview, Wash. He was born March 25, 1953, in Corcoran, Calif., to Iola May Sills-Goodlin and Daniel Reuben Goodlin.
Gary was a proud Navy veteran, leaving service with a disability. He enjoyed fishing and bike riding and had residences in California; Nampa, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; Goldendale, Vancouver, Ocean Park and Longview, Wash.
He and Gari Jean Sundstrom eloped to Reno, Nevada on Jan. 13, 1991. Gary is survived by Gari Jean, his wife of 30 years; two sons, Josh Sundstrom and Shawn Goodlin; three grandchildren, Abigail, Jayden and Joshua Jr.; two sisters, Bobbie Billbrook and Leona Marshal as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Danny Goodlin and sister Beverly Marrs.
Viewing will be at Lincoln Memorial, 11801 SE Mt. Scott Boulevard. Portland, Ore., on Tuesday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held across the street at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd. at 1:30 p.m., with Gari Jean’s Uncle Rod Skalitzky officiating. Rod had performed ‘wedding renewal vows’ for Gary and Gari Jean on their 11th anniversary.
Family and friends will be escorted by a Veterans motorcycle group to the American Legion Smith Reynolds Post #14 at 4607 NE St. James Rd. in Vancouver, Wash., where Gary was a previous sergeant at arms for more than 10 years. A potluck and sharing appreciated will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. so please bring pictures and stories to go with the food. We want to be safe and follow any current Covid rules!
