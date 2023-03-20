LONG BEACH — Gary Wayne Harpe, age 59, passed away at home on Feb. 25, 2023 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
Gary was born to John and Melinda (Saranto) Harpe on May 20, 1963 in Walla Walla, Washington. He grew up in Touchet, Washington and graduated from Touchet High School in 1981. Gary was a master carpenter, woodworker, and draftsman, making lasting contributions in the industry. Gary worked for Northwest Custom Cabinets in Burlington, Washington for 32 years.
Gary enjoyed family, fishing, clamming on the Long Beach Peninsula, gardening, puttering with John Deere equipment and drones.
He is survived by his mother, Melinda (Lee) Crowley, of Long Beach, Washington; brother, Steven Harpe, of Sedro-Woolley; sister, Rhonda Harpe, of Bend, Oregon; grandmother, Marjorie Saranto, of Walla Walla; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, John S. Harpe.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, followed by a luncheon, fellowship, and sharing at the Touchet-Gardena Lions Hall. Bring a story to share. Sharing begins at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Touchet Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 272, Touchet, WA 99360 or to a charity of your choice. Share memories of Gary and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
