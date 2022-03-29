LONG BEACH — On March 27, 2022, Gary Lee Baker peacefully passed away at the age of 73 in Long Beach, Wash. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his true courage and strong will in facing life challenges with a smile and a big thumbs up. Despite the pain, Gary came out a true hero and stayed strong until the end.
Gary was born in Ilwaco, Wash., on Aug. 1, 1948. Growing up he enjoyed trapping muskrat, hunting and fishing. He graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1966. After graduation Gary attended Clatsop Community College and majored in forestry. Post college graduation he had a brief career in logging before enlisting in the Army during Vietnam. After his time in the Army, Gary commercial fished in San Diego prior to coming back to Long Beach where he started his career in construction. Gary owned and operated Baker and Son Construction and was a well-known local builder and developer for over 40 years.
Gary’s family were some of the early pioneers here on our beloved Long Beach Peninsula and he loved to tell stories of his ancestors and share about his heritage.
Gary loved sharing his love for Christ, spending time with family, building, drawing, modeling and birdwatching. Some of his favorite quotes were, “Well, that’s just nuttier than hell,” “that hit the spot” and “you are spot on.”
Gary was a very strong willed, loving father and devoted Christian man. Gary is survived by his two children Gary Baker, Jr. and Carolee Baker, his brother Brian Baker and sister Cynthia Baker, his grandchildren Hunter Baker, Niki Baker, Levi Baker and Brittney Lee, and his two nephews Brian Baker and Jordan Baker.
Please come join family and friends honoring Gary’s remarkable life this Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at Pacific Bible Church, formally known as Ilwaco Community Church.
