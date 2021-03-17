PORT ORCHARD — Gary Tetz passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021 surrounded by family at Ridgemont Nursing Home. He was born in Ilwaco, Washington on May 2, 1942, and graduated from Ilwaco High School.
Gary played for the Ilwaco Fisherman basketball team, winning the state championship his junior year. He went on to Central Washington University where he earned a Master’s Degree in Education. Gary worked at South Kitsap High School in the Business Department for 27 years and coached girls basketball and boys baseball.
Gary loved getting together with family and friends and always had a joke or funny story to share. He enjoyed fishing, clam digging, playing poker with his buddies, vacationing in Palm Springs, and going to March Madness in Reno. He also enjoyed playing slow-pitch and bowling over the years. He loved watching all sports and going to all of his grandkids’ games. He also liked to go to Emerald Downs or the A&C Tavern to bet on horse races.
Gary is survived by his wife Valerie; daughter, Lori and grandson Chase; son, Scott (Candace), stepchildren Moreen (Mike), Joanne (John), Vanessa; and step-grandchildren Doug, Ryan, James (Kahla), Carly and Matthew.
A celebration of life will be held on March 31, at 2 p.m., at Rill Chapel in Port Orchard, Wash., The ceremony will also be webcast live on his Life Story site at www.rill.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Kitsap Helpline, 1012 Mitchell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366
To all of the family, my very deepest condolences on your loss. To my good friend Gary, you were so much fun to have for our friend and travel companion for all those years. You and Val kept us smiling and entertained while enjoying our friendship over many years. I'm sure you and Tim,Ken and other friends are now gathered above, telling your funny stories and jokes. With much love and a special hug, R I P, Gary.
