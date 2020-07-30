BAY CENTER — Genevieve Shotwell, 95, passed away on July 27, 2020 at her home in Bay Center, Wash. She was born at home in the Wilson River Tollhouse on April 20, 1925, the youngest of three daughters, to Sylvester and Pearl Hughey Siskey.

Genevieve married J. Arnold Shotwell on Dec. 11, 1948 and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1949.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; sisters, Marietta Butler and June Moyer; and daughter, Nancy Palmer. She is survived by her children, Patricia VanOsdol (Jim), Steven (Andrea), and Sue Shotwell; grandchildren, Jennifer Geisler (Chris), David Hazen (Sherry), Carolyn Love, Raymond and Thomas Shotwell; step-grandchild Cassandra VanOsdol; great-grandchildren, Alisha and Mitchell Geisler, Julian and Benja Rabemiafura, step-great-grandchildren Jacob, Mathew and Aiden Craton and nephew Clifford Moyer.

No services will be held at her request. The ashes of Genevieve and Arnold will be spread together on her beloved farm at Wilson River, at Siskeyville, Tillamook, Oregon.

