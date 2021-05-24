ASTORIA — George “Duke” Edward Beavin, 67, died May 13, 2021, in Astoria.
He was born Oct. 12, 1953, in Port Angeles, Wash. He lived in Long Beach, Washington.
Duke served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed model airplanes and painting.
He was a member of Fraternal order of the Eagles, and attended First Nazarene Church.
He is survived by his sister, Treena Brzek; his daughter, Reann Tomlinson and by two granddaughters, Hailie and Aradia Tomlinson.
Private services were held.
To plant a tree in memory of George Beavin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.