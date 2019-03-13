SEAVIEW — George Lee Robinson, 70, died at his Seaview, Washington residence on January 31, 2019. The son of Earle and Margaret (Gorham) Robinson, he was born in Portland, Oregon on July 9, 1948. He graduated from U.S. Grant high school in northeast Portland where he excelled in football, being named to the All-State Team.
George joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict. His working career was as a machinist at Willamette Iron & Steel and Northwest Marine in Portland. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting, traveling to Mexico and Hawaii, and especially enjoyed halibut fishing trips to Alaska. George was an avid gardener, built birdhouses (the proceeds of which benefited the Seaview beach approach) and was an all-around “Mr. Fixit.” After moving to LaCenter, Washington he coached Little League baseball.
He met Karen Michell and they married, living in LaCenter and Battleground before moving to Seaview 14 years ago. She survives. Also surviving are Landon Downing (grandson); Melynda Downing (step-daughter), Jamison Benitez (grandson) and Travis Zumsteiin (grandson); Nick (Patty) Vervair (step-son), Sam Vervair (grandson) and Jill Campbell (granddaughter); nephews Lonn (Tarie) Benson and Ken (Dolly) Benson. He was preceded by sister Joan Benson (Dick).
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Ocean Park Moose Lodge at 25915 U Street.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.