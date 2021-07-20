OCEAN PARK — After fighting cancer for nearly 24 years, Gerald Vandehey-Herinckx or Butch, as he was known to most people, died peacefully at home on July 10, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born on May 3, 1946. He graduated from Hillsboro High School. He retired from Willamette Industries as a Millwright serving over 30 years.
He was always fixing something for someone else. He found joy in helping others. When he came across a problem that had no current solution, he invented one. An example is how he converted a van into one that a quadriplegic could drive after his brother Tedd’s accident.
Butch loved the outdoors! He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and forming new friendships with people. He made sure that everyone could enjoy the outdoors with him. Butch taught his kids and grandkids to fish and spent many summers together with family on camping adventures. He once invented a way to get a wheelchair from the dock into a fishing boat for his brother, Tedd so they could go fishing together!
Butch and Mayrene got married in 1996, almost 25 years ago; they were members of Ocean Park Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife Mayrene, children Heidi and Mathew, stepchildren, Mark Davis, Genelle (Ed) Morrison, Marla Davis, Linda (Apache) Davis and Michael (Ann) Carr, sisters, Carol (Greg) Steiner, Joanne (Charles) Porter, Marilyn (David) Cain, Donna (Tom) Clifford, Sharon Bird, and Kelli Alley; his brother Rick (Sharron) Herinckx and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Trudy Marshall and stepfather, Frank Marshall, his brother Tedd, and his son, William.
A Celebration of Life will be July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck reception at Ocean Park Community Church, 26709 Vernon Avenue in Ocean Park, Washington.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ocean Park Community Church Men’s Breakfast.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Vandehey-Herinckx as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.