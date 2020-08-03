MICHIGAN — Gerald “Jerry” Nyberg, died July 29, 2020, at the age of 86 in Traverse City, Mich. Gerald was born May 22, 1934, , in Seattle, Wash.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

From an early age, Jerry loved horses, particularly his first pony, Bluemoon, and was one of the people who started the Peninsula Saddle Club in Long Beach.

Jerry was a remarkable man that positively affected us all with his sensitive, quick-witted, intelligent, loyal and wholehearted nature. Known for his abundance of knowledge and love of planes, photography and all things outdoors, his wisdom and light will be deeply missed. He will not be forgotten.

Jerry was loved by many people, including: his wife, Lorraine (married for 65 years), his children (Theresa, Jerry, Mike, Kathy, Ed, and Carolyn) and their spouses, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry was buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan with full military honors.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Nyberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.