LONG BEACH — Gerald L. Limbach, 77, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023 peacefully at his home in Long Beach, Washington.
Jerry was born on Nov. 26, 1945 in Schuyler, Nebraska to Rudolph and Edith Limbach. After graduating from Schuyler High School, he attended college in Nebraska and later enrolled in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably for eight years during the Vietnam War. After moving to Vancouver, Washington Jerry had a long successful career with UA Local 290 as a steamfitter.
Jerry’s love of fishing and the ocean drew him to retire in Long Beach, with his loving wife of 43 years, Edie Limbach. He is also survived by his brother Gene Limbach of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter Kellie Limbach; sons Scott Limbach and Daron and Mark Schmidt; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He also leaves behind countless friends who cherished his good humor and caring attitude.
