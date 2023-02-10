ILWACO — Gilbert Frederick Baker, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 after a long struggle with dementia.
He was born in Portland, Oregon on July 28, 1940. He served in the US. Navy from April 1959 to April 1963. He also served in the Naval Reserves until 1965.
Gil, as he was fondly known, married Armida Monserret Prats Rubio on Nov. 19, 1983. The Bakers moved from Vancouver, Washington to Ilwaco in July 2000. While living in Portland and then Vancouver, Gil was very active in the Multnomah Hot Rod Council and the Portland Roadster’s Show. Gil and Armida went on many weekend rides with the Multnomah Hot Rod Club in his white 1956 Chevy convertible.
Gil enjoyed small model railroads, building the layouts and exhibiting them at home and sometimes at model railroad shows. After Gil retired from the Longshoremen in 2000, they moved to Safari Campground in Ilwaco, where Armida still resides. In 2001 he began working with His Supper Table and later was instrumental in opening His Supper Table Thrift Store. Gil was dedicated to helping the hungry and the less fortunate until about 2011 when his illness began.
Gil is survived by his wife Armida, daughter Julia Baker Hernandez of Ocean Park, granddaughter, Lupita Hernandez of Ocean Park, sister, Barbara Schira (Jim) of Portland, Oregon, brother, Ernest (Kathy) Baker of Seattle, Washington, three nieces, two nephews, and two tuxedo cats, Butler and Sylvia.
Before getting ill, Gil was a great Bible teacher and he dearly loved the Lord. A service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Ocean Beach Christian Fellowship, 1311 37th. Place, Seaview, WA 98644. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to “His Supper Table,” PO Box 1487, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
