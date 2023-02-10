Gilbert Frederick Baker

ILWACO — Gilbert Frederick Baker, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 after a long struggle with dementia.

He was born in Portland, Oregon on July 28, 1940. He served in the US. Navy from April 1959 to April 1963. He also served in the Naval Reserves until 1965.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.