NASELLE — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Glen Eugene Carlson of Naselle, Washington on August 27, 2020. He passed away at the age of 59 from diabetic ketoacidosis. Glen was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota on April 23, 1961, at 12:24 a.m.

He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was a machinist, and he worked in Alaska in the summers and in Raymond, Washington in the winters. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his older brother, Bill Carlson and his twin brother Gary Carlson along with his sisters, Marianne Goulet, Barb Pierson, Betty Carlson and Serine Chapmen. He had two children, Narci and Nathan, and he had two grandchildren.

Glen will be sadly missed.

Memorial details are still undetermined due to covid-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.