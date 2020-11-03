OCEAN PARK — Hazel Olsen, 97, died at her Ocean Park residence on Oct. 23, 2020. A native of Portland, Oregon she was born July 24, 1923, the daughter of Anita and Jay Williams.

On October 17, 1942, she married Robert Olsen, a schoolmate she had known since first grade. They were married 65 years until his death. After residing in Ridgefield, Washington for a number of years they moved to the Peninsula 33 years ago.

Hazel was a loving, caring person. She enjoyed her flowers and vegetable garden, and was proud of her canning skills of which she did “lots.” She was an excellent seamstress. Over the years she enjoyed lots of memorable camping with family and friends and loved time by the campfire. Back in her day, she and Bob loved to dance and literally danced the night away.

Survivors include her daughter, Marie (Ted) of Long Beach; grandsons, Robert, and William (Kristie); great-grandchildren Justin (Sadie), Brianna, Amanda and Keegan; nieces and nephews Linda, Janice, Denny, Marvin and Mel. Hazel was a longtime member of Ocean Park Moose where she enjoyed many friendships and loved the fellowship.

Private family services. Arrangements by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Olsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.