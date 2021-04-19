VANCOUVER — Henry James Kysar was born on December 26, 1944, to James and Edel (Christensen) Kysar in Vancouver, Washington. He passed away on April 15, 2021, at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital from complications due to Covid pneumonia.
Henry was number six in a family of 12 children. The family lived at the end of Elliot Road, Yacolt, Washington, all his parents’ married life. He attended Amboy Elementary School and Battle Ground High School from which he graduated in 1963.
He married Leila Abernathy on July 19, 1964. They lived most of their married life in North Clark County. They moved around the Pacific Northwest from 1992 to 2008 before returning to Clark County for the remainder of his life. The family lived in Baker, Oregon, area for four years, moved to Priest River, Idaho, for two years then lived in Long Beach, Washington for 10 years.
After completing high school, he worked as a timber faller until 1971 when he went into business for himself. He was in construction for one year then operated Henry Kysar Logging, later Kysar Tree Farm Management until he retired from owning his own logging business in 2002. His nephew, Mike Rotschy, worked for him as a young man, then joined him in partnership in his logging business until finally Mike took over the business and Henry worked for him occasionally until being out in the woods became too difficult because of his age in 2018.
In 2002, while living at Long Beach, he started a handyman business called Handyman Henry and continued working as a handyman after his return to Clark County up to the time of his death.
Henry was a very loving kind man who made friends with everyone he met. He had a great sense of humor and was greatly loved by hundreds of people who knew him well and felt that he was a surrogate father or grandfather or friend to them all.
Henry was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church; his faith was central to his life and everyone who knew him was aware of the depth of his commitment to the true and living doctrine of Christ.
Henry and Leila were unable to have natural children but opened their hearts and homes to their beloved adopted five children and two very special foster sons. Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Leila, of almost 57 years; his son, Nathan Kysar with wife Stacy of Brush Prairie, Washing-ton; his daughter, Darlene Homola with husband Craig of Brush Prairie, Washington; his twin sons, James Kysar of South Seattle, Washington; and Joel Kysar with wife Mary of Woodland, Washington; and his daughter Mia Kaski with husband Harold of Battle Ground, Washington; 24 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren though Henry said all his grand-children were great. David Reddig and Billy Reddig lived with Henry and Leila during their high school years and were a dearly beloved addition to their family.
Henry is also survived by his sister, Emily Sarkinen, of Battle Ground, Washington; his sister-in-law, Linda Kysar, Yacolt, Washington; his brother, Daniel Kysar of Amboy, Washington; sister Kathryn Bean with husband, Tom, of Vancouver, Washington; sister, Marie Rotschy of Yacolt, Washington; sister, Becky Abernathy with husband, Mark, of Kalispell, Montana; brother-in-law, Jerry Tormanen with wife, Debbie, of Battle Ground, Washington; sister-in-law, Debbie Kopman with husband, Dale, of Hayti, South Dakota; brother, Jay Kysar with wife Charlotte of Amboy, Washington; brother, Jon Kysar with wife, Cheryl, of Yacolt, Washington, and brother, Edwin Kysar with wife Laurie of Amboy, Washington, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edel Kysar, his two brothers, David Kysar and Loren Kysar and sister, Cindy Tormanen.
A funeral will be held at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Yacolt on April 21, at 1 p.m. with internment at Elim Cemetery, Brush Prairie, Washington. There with be a recessional viewing at the funeral.
