SEAVIEW — Herman "Herm" Richard Umlauf, 74, passed away peacefully at home in Seaview, Wash., in the early hours of March 8, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents, Herman Richard and Marguerite (Peggy) B. (Spalding) Umlauf. He leaves behind family, including his “sis” Judith Carol Jones (Umlauf) as well as many life-long friends, and is survived by daughter Annie Beryl.
Herman was born Feb. 29, 1948, and grew up in Goldendale, WA graduating from Goldendale High School. He was a Vietnam War veteran (1967-68) where he earned several medals for his service. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the U.S. Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. His success as a cook may be attributed to the years he spent as the “chef” for the crew aboard fishing vessels which also included an impromptu photo shoot “for the girls” at Hustler. His recipes were legendary, and he took pride in the fact that everyone’s appetite was satisfied, no matter the menu, and no one walked away hungry.
In July 2018, he submitted his application to Inland Northwest Honor Flight hoping he would soon be added to a scheduled departure. He yearned to hear the band strike up a patriotic song just as the honored guests begin to descend the departure ramp. He looked forward to being greeted with music, cheers, banners, signs and hundreds of outstretched hands just waiting to thank him for his service as he headed off to Washington, D.C. to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where the names of many of his brothers in combat who gave their lives in service have their names inscribed on the Vietnam Wall.
Sadly, he never received that call he was anxiously awaiting, “to make next Honor Flight.” That call came just three weeks after his passing. Herman was on the Honor Flight scheduled to depart Spokane International Airport on April 26, 2022.
In his later years, Herm spent several months out of each year with his fishing family. On occasion, his attire would be his souvenir clothing from a memorable trip to Hawaii, a hula skirt not to be worn without his coconut bra. He enjoyed talking football and never shied away from an impassioned political conversation. Herm, you’ll long be remembered for all the good grub and may you have fair winds and following seas. We honor a life which was lived to the fullest and we honor a spirit now free.
His internment with Military Funeral Honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado to be scheduled. Herman will finally hear that patriotic song in his honor and witness a well-deserved ceremony thanking him for his military service.
