ILWACO — Ivan Wayne Basart passed away on June 15, making it past his 84th birthday on June 11.
His last place of residence was at Safari Association RV Park in Ilwaco, where he lived since the 1990s with his second wife Rose Marie Basart (Brummel), who passed away in 2018, and then his third and final wife, Teresa Basart (Bruce), who passed away on Aug. 31, 2020.
He is survived by son Michael Scott Basart and daughter Michelle Sharlene Basart, children from his first marriage to Sandra Lucille Basart (Preble). Michelle provided hospice care for her dad in Wood Village, Oregon.
He was born June 11, 1938 in Mankato, Kansas, son of Oliver Franklin Basart and Mabel Ida Basart (Gates). He graduated from Grant High School in 1956, attended Portland State University in 1956, and Oregon State University in 1963-1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1956-1964. He retired from Pacific Power & Light around 1990.
