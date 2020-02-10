ILWACO — M. Jack Cullimore, 81, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at his home in Ilwaco, Washington, after a cruel battle with ALS. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margarita, an extended family and a lifetime of friends who loved him dearly.
Jack was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and spent his childhood in Southern Idaho and Utah. Jack was a graduate of the University of Utah and Woodberry University. He joined the Army, where he served 6 years, some of the time in Iran. He went on to a very successful career in graphic design in Southern California, establishing long-term relationships with widely known clients such as Sunkist Growers and Fruit Growers Supply.
Jack was fun and funny, a firm friend who never met a stranger. He was always the one people turned to for advice and a supportive shoulder. Jack was also incredibly generous with his time and his abilities. Quietly and asking nothing in return, he undertook charitable projects large and small in the communities where he lived.
He was passionate about his work and equally passionate about his favorite pastime … flying. Jack’s family and friends enjoyed many exciting flying adventures in his Grumman Tiger.
A Celebration of Life remembering Jack will be February 15 at 11:30 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave., in Astoria, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.