KLIPSAN — Jack A. Worrell, 85, a resident of Ocean Park the past 21 years, died in Klipsan Beach on July 5, 2019. The son of Arnel and Emma Worrell, he was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Olympia, Washington. Jack was a graduate of Western Washington University in Bellingham. He was proud to serve his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Navy.
Jack was a parole and probation officer for the Kitsap County Sheriff’s office until retirement. Twenty-one years ago, he moved to the Peninsula. He enjoyed kayaking, walking and volunteering at various agencies.
Survivors include his wife Jan of the family home; daughter Cherie, son Mark and his wife Kelly, daughter Susan and husband Mark, son Dave and wife Laun. Four grandchildren also survive.
No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com. Memorials are requested to the South Pacific County Humane Society in care of Penttila’s Chapel, P.O. Box 417, Long Beach, WA 98631.
