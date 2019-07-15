Jack Worrell

KLIPSAN — Jack A. Worrell, 85, a resident of Ocean Park the past 21 years, died in Klipsan Beach on July 5, 2019. The son of Arnel and Emma Worrell, he was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Olympia, Washington. Jack was a graduate of Western Washington University in Bellingham. He was proud to serve his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Jack was a parole and probation officer for the Kitsap County Sheriff’s office until retirement. Twenty-one years ago, he moved to the Peninsula. He enjoyed kayaking, walking and volunteering at various agencies.

Survivors include his wife Jan of the family home; daughter Cherie, son Mark and his wife Kelly, daughter Susan and husband Mark, son Dave and wife Laun. Four grandchildren also survive.

No service will be held at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com. Memorials are requested to the South Pacific County Humane Society in care of Penttila’s Chapel, P.O. Box 417, Long Beach, WA 98631.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.