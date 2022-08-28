LONG BEACH — Jackie Clarke, 89, a longtime former resident of Long Beach, Washington, passed away on July, 14, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington.
She was the first child born to Luther and Etheline Yates, in Delia, Texas.
During the years of raising her three children, she taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. Jackie had an amazing talent and love for art including tole painting, wood carving and stained glass. She loved sharing those talents with groups of friends and also taught tole painting. Letter writing was a passion of hers and many close friends were always pleased to receive a handwritten letter.
Along with her husband, Paul, she co-owned Clarke Nursery for several years. During that time she was busy with office work and bookkeeping. The family business was passed down through generations and upon retirement
they began to travel around the United States in their RV.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, son Mark, sister Lorene Gould and brothers Terry and Rowdy. She is survived by son Steve Clarke (Karen) of Battle Ground, Washington and daughter Sandi Kendrick of Vancouver, Washington. Her grandson Justin Clarke and his children Owen, Olivia and Oliver; grandson Brandon Clarke and his son Ethan; Aaron Kendrick (Megan) and daughters Abby and Mia; granddaughters Jordan Kendrick and daughter Kesari; and Ashley Kendrick; and sisters Jeanette and Carmen.
At Jackie's request, there will not be a public service. Her family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life.
