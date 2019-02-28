PORTLAND — Jacqueline Jo Thames-Jackson Monfort died Feb. 12, 2019 at the age of 61 in Portland, Ore.
Jacqueline was born Dec. 17,1957, in Vancouver, Wash., but considered Long Beach her hometown. She had spent the last 15 years in Long Beach, Wash. where she loved life, community, and family. Her favorite things were working in her little herb garden and spending time with her grandkids.
She had a diverse employment history, working as a police officer in LaCenter, Wash., a fiberglasser at Christensen Yachts and as a farmer. She was adventurous and independent, spending several years self-employed as a long haul semi truck driver, and in this capacity, she traveled across the U.S., much of the time on her own.
She is survived by six children, Heidi Wheatley, Russell Goff, William, Lucas, and Benjamin Thames and Levi Miner. She also has 11 grandchildren, Harley, Paul, Kendall, Parker, Josiah, Devany, Sienna, Laine, Lennox, Lillia, and Aubree; her sister Donna Lealos and brothers Bob Monfort and Cary Monfort; her father, Don Monfort, as well as many, many “wayward children” — and you know who you are. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie and her parents, Barbara Jackson and Paul O’Hop.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at the Mountain View Cemetery, 38813 NE 119th Ave, Amboy, WA 98601. Contributions in memory of Jackie may be made to the GoFundMe account on Facebook to help pay for her memorial at https://tinyurl.com/y26yqzln.
