OCEAN PARK — On Jan. 21, 2020 James Ramstein passed away unexpectedly in Ocean Park, Wash., at the age of 65.
He was known to family and friends as Jim or Jimmy. Jim was a quiet man of a peaceful nature and self-proclaimed hermit. He loved his family, nature, crafting art of various media and his music. He loved his sons and grandchildren and was always waiting to hear the latest updates in their lives — longing to be closer to them but just hadn’t made the move in time.
Jim will be forever remembered by his sons, James IV, Corey, Justin and Ryan Ramstein; his siblings, Kim, Dawn, Alana and Blake; Penny wife/separated turned lifelong friend and mother of his three younger sons. He will also be remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family members and dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his grandson Tenor Ramstein and nephew Sammy Desrosiers.
A memorial service after cremation will be held at a date to be determined at the discretion of and planning by Jim’s sons. For more information, please contact the surviving Ramsteins. Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to: Corey Ramstein, 2011 Mtn. View Ave. W. Tacoma, WA 98466
