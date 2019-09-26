James Gunderson

OREGON — James (Jim, Buddy) Gunderson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 19, 2019, in his home in Keizer, Oregon at the age of 87. He was born on March 8, 1932, in Winnepeg Canada and raised by his parents, Marguerite and Desmond Gunderson along with three siblings in Baudette, Minn.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked much of his life in the cemetery business as a sales manager. In his younger years, along with his commercial fishing family, he lived in both Minnesota and Seldovia, Alaska, seasonally traveling back and forth, spending his high school years in Whidbey Island, Wash., and his later years in Long Beach, Wash.

He is survived by his son, Ken Gunderson and wife Becky; daughter, Bobbie Paredes and husband Jim; and grandson, Cody Mecham, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are by Keizer Funeral Home at www.keizerchapel.com.

