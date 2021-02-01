SOUTH BEND — James Harvey Eastham passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home in South Bend; he was 92. He was born Dec. 12, 1928 to James Wesley and Grace (Guisinger) Eastham in Astoria, Oregon.

James was raised in Westport, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1947. On Sept. 15, 1951 James married Josephine Irene (Wright) Eastham.

James worked at the Westport Mill, and at Weyerhaeuser for 36 years. He was a member of Sea Scout, Lions Club, NRA, Naselle Assembly of God Church, and New Life Fellowship. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodwork, marksmanship, and attending his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

James was preceded in death by his brothers Bill Eastham, George Eastham, and his sister, Stella May Eastham.

Surviving James are his wife, Josephine Irene (Wright) Eastham; his sons, James S. Eastham of Naselle, David L. Eastham of South Bend, Stephen P. Eastham of Raymond, and his daughter Barbara C. Tienhaara of Rosburg. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Fellowship in Raymond.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m., at Westport, Oregon Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary In Raymond. You may visit www.Stollersmortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.