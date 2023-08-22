LONG BEACH — James “Jamie” T. Belisle, age 61, passed away suddenly on Aug. 17, 2023, at his home in Long Beach, Washington.

Jamie was born on March 1, 1962, in Vancouver, Washington to Edmund “Bud” Belisle and Eleanor (Klein) Belisle.

guest3710
guest3710

My husband Ron (Big Daddy) and I were introduced to Jamie over a dozen years ago through our Seattle neighbor, Bryce. Jamie welcomed us into his home and became a dear friend in a short amount of time. We’ve had many a rod run weekend together. Jamie was as sweet and tender as they come. And he loved his people with all of his heart. We are lucky to have known and loved Jamie Belisle. Rest Easy Sweet Jamie 💛

guest846
guest846

We will miss you Jamie, gone way too soon.

