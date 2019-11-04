OCEAN PARK — James Gerard Madura, 65, of Ocean Park, Washington was brought home to the Lord on Oct. 29, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of his five children, Gabrielle Bruce, Robert Madura, Matthew Madura, Joseph Madura and Heather Madura.
James was born and raised in Inglewood, California.
Our father had a meaningful impact on countless people who had the experience of knowing him. James will be surely missed, never forgotten. He served as a proud member of the San Bernardino County Fire department for many years.
James spent 10 years in Eugene, Oregon before retiring to Ocean Park. He is survived by his five children; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and also his brothers, Bob Madura and Tim Madura, and his sister, Marilyn Ruzicka.
