NASELLE — James Michael Laney, Jr. of Naselle, Washington, age 34, died on March 8, 2023 in a tragic accident.
His survivors are wife Jamie Laney, sons Tristen and Brantley Laney, parents Jim and Lynna Laney, brother Roger Frahm-Hodges Laney, and many other dearly loved family members.
James was born and raised in Naselle and worked as a heavy equipment operator running buncher for Orhberg excavation. He loved doing anything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding, road trips etc. James and Jamie were high school sweethearts and had been together for 18 years and married for 10. They have two beautiful boy’s that James was so proud of. One of James proudest moments was when him and his son Tristen (age 10) at the time got his first elk, and other son Brantley at age 7 passed his hunter safety class.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Naselle Assembly of God on April 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. with a reception following immediately after at the Rosburg Hall.
