Obituary: Jami Neace

BELLINGHAM — Jami Lynn Kulbel Neace, 51, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Bellingham, Wash., after losing her year-long battle with cancer.
Jami is survived by her mother, Lynn Sornberger-Honrud, stepfather Darrell Honrud, sister Jenny Kulbel Navas (Joey), stepbrother Marlin Honrud (Stephanie), stepsister Vonda Boxx (Roger), Charlie Neace (father to Ahnna), daughter Ahnna Neace, and fiancé Peter Terhar. She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Kulbel.
Jami was born May 31, 1970 in Bellingham. In 1988 she graduated from Bellingham High School, and the following year graduated from Bellingham Beauty School as a nail technician. She then went on to own and operate Esteem Salon and Spa in Long Beach, Wash., and later joined Azure Salon in Ilwaco, Wash. Jami was a very successful businesswoman. She built personal relationships and was loved by her coworkers and clients.
Jami married Charlie Neace on March 8, 1997. On Sept. 12, 1997, their daughter Ahnna Neace was born. Jami and Ahnna were so close and shared a beautiful relationship. Not only was Jami the best mother, she and Ahnna were fortunate enough to be best friends. As a family they enjoyed years full of amazing adventures.
Jami was full of love, life, joy and kindness. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Jami loved her family, her friends, and had a genuine faith and trust in God. Jami spent the last seven years with fiancé Peter Terhar. They shared many fun times together and enjoyed walks and bike rides along the prom in Seaside, Ore. Jami will be loved and missed dearly by all.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park Chapel in Ferndale, Wash. A memorial service in Seaside, Oregon will be announced at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.