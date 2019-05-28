LONGVIEW — Janet Elizabeth Kimball of Rosburg, Wash., died at Hospice Care Center in Longview at age 82, on May 24, 2019. She was born in Bagley, Minnesota on July 20, 1936, to Windsor and Annie (Johnson) Benson.
Janet graduated from high school there and married Claude Kimball on March 5, 1955. She came from a family of teachers and public servants who also farmed their land. In 1969 they moved to Rosburg, Wash., eventually settling in the home that Janet would reside in for 46 years.
In 1987 Claude was killed in a car accident so Janet was busy keeping her home and family together. She was a devoted homemaker, canning, gardening, baking and entering her prize-winning goods in the Wahkiakum County Fair. She loved watching the Portland Trailblazers, her flowers, her chicken collection and time with her pinochle friends every week. She was a clerk at the Rosburg Store for 25 years and was well loved there.
Janet was proud of her Norwegian Heritage and her membership in the Cowlitz Valley VFW Post 1045 Auxiliary. Janet was a devout mom and grandma.
She is survived by four sons, Dan (Suzanne) Kimball, Jeff (Sandy) Kimball, Tim Kimball and Steve (Jill) Kimball; a daughter, Tami (Leon) Wheeldon; two brothers, Garfield and James Benson; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Claude preceding her, Janet was preceded by her grandson, James Kimball.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 2 at Grays River Cemetery with a Celebration of Life luncheon to follow at Rosburg Hall. Viewing will take place on Friday, May 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Dowling Funeral Home in Cathlamet. In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute in Janet’s name to Grays River Fire and Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 10 Rosburg, WA 98643. Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
