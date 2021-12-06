OCEAN PARK — Janet P. Quinley, 72, of Ocean Park, Wash., passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded in love by her family and friends.
Jan was born in Long Beach, Calif., to Merval L. and Dorothy “Jean” Mayer. As a young girl she moved with her family to Chico, Calif., where she was raised along with her six siblings. Jan attended Notre Dame Catholic School and graduated from Chico High in 1967. Jan was active in 4-H throughout her school years and it was where she gained her love for sewing which was a lifelong passion.
In 1967 Jan went on a blind date with a handsome young Airman named Dave Quinley who quickly became the love of her life. The two married in 1968 and went on to celebrate 51 years of marriage. In those 51 years Jan and Dave moved 11 times, bought and sold nine homes, welcomed two children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and went on countless adventures.
Jan loved three things above all: her husband Dave, their family, and the ocean. It was Jan’s love for the ocean brought them to Ocean Park, in 2016. She was happy to spend the later years of her retirement lulled by the ocean. Her greatest joy was time spent with her husband and family.
Prior to retirement, Jan was active in the Catholic Church and spent many years teaching religious education. In the late ‘90s she decided to take the experience gained from moving often and put it to good use by becoming a successful realtor. Her favorite clients we’re first-time homebuyers; she felt great pride in being part of such a special occasion for them.
Jan is survived by her children, Tim Quinley of Ocean Park, WA, and Susan (Craig) Seybold of Apex, NC, grandchildren Shane Ryan, Katrina Quinley, Nicole (Tyler) Jennings, Joseph Solis, Pamela (Joe) McConkey and Jacob Quinley-Shuck, Great-Grandchildren Tanner and Peyton Ryan, Jack and Chris Quinley-Smith, Haley Quinley-Casher and Camille Quinley-Perrotta, siblings Peggy, Ray (Kathy), Carol (Tom), Don (Cathy), Kay (Eric), Fran (Bobby), Dennis, Dan (Leslie) and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Jan is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Quinley; her parents Merval and Jean Mayer; in-laws Cecil and Margaret Quinley and beloved brother-in-law Tom Saylors.
Services will be held at a later date in Chico Calif. Interment will be Glen Oak Memorial Park, Chico, Calif. Arrangements are being handled by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea located in Long Beach, Wash.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation to assist in their fight against cancer. Donations can be made on line at www.columbiamemorial.org/giving/cmh-foundation or sent to Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation 2111 Exchange St. Astoria, OR 97103. The family of Jan Quinley wish to thank everyone who has touched Jan’s heart with the gift of love and comfort.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.