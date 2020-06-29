LONG BEACH — Helen Jean Cuffel, 81, a resident of the Peninsula the past 57 years, died June 26, 2020 at her Long Beach residence with her family at her side.

Born in Walla Walla, Washington on Dec. 7, 1938, she was the daughter of Amel and Helen (Finley) Schwinge. She and brother Jim grew up with their parents in Underwood, Washington and Jean graduated from White Salmon High School.

On July 26, 1957 she married Norman “Bud” Cuffel. In October 1964, she and Bud moved to the Peninsula from Bickelton, Washington.

Jean was a wife, mother and homemaker. She and Bud owned and operated The Shady Dell Motel, Bud’s Wrecker Service, Seaview Auto Parts, North End Auto Parts and Jean’s Fabrics. Jean was a member of Long Beach Elks and the Peninsula Photo Club. Hobbies included gardening, photography, amateur radio, and especially her family.

Besides her husband of 62 years, Jean is survived by sons William “Bill” Cuffel of Seattle and Michael Cuffel of Vancouver, WA; daughter Kristi Cuffel of Camas, WA; grandchildren Darrin Cuffel, Kevin Cuffel, Kelsey Cuffel, Sidney Childers, and Hannah Cuffel-Leathers; three great grandchildren; foster daughter Lisa Westlund-Johnson; brother Jim Schwinge of Underwood, WA; nieces Tracy Loftstrom, Kelli Rowe, and Gail Smith.

Private family services were held. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Cuffel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.