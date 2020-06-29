PORTLAND — JD Cox passed away May 29, 2020 at age 80 with his family by his side at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 5, 1939 at Claremore Indian Hospital in Oklahoma. His family moved to Modesto, Calif., when he was eight years old where he attended school until graduating from Modesto High School in 1957. Afterwards, per JD, he attended “HKU — Hard Knocks University,” he also served in the Vietnam War with the Navy and was a proud member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

JD met the love of his life, Carolyn, and married her in 1994 in Ocean Park. Together they ran JD’s RV Repair for over 15 years. He was an animal lover and they owned many dogs, cats and birds throughout the years. He also was an avid reader of fantasy novels.

JD was a man of few words, but you always knew he had a deep, long story and was never one to smile in a photo unless he truly meant it. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed a cold beer with family and friends. He was known to help anyone fix their RV even if they were unable to pay. He truly cared for his fellow community members. JD may have had a quiet and stern exterior, but he had a heart of gold and would help anyone without question. He adored his children and grandchildren dearly.

JD was preceded in death by Donnie Waters (brother), Peggy Dack (sister), Eva Lee Waters (mother) and Ollie and Hollis Cox (grandparents).

He is survived by wife, Carolyn Cox of Ocean Park; sons: Scott (Mallory) Cox of Chinook, Wash., and David (Neil) Brown-Barnes of Lake Oswego, Ore.; a daughter Wendy Ducos of Modesto, Calif.; his grandchildren: Christian Ducos, Addisyn, Korbyne, and Silas Cox and his great-grandchildren: Jerry, and Thomas Ducos.

Memorial service will be held later this year due to covid-19 restrictions. Please send condolences or share a memory of JD to jdcoxmemorial@gmail.com.

Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rose City Cemetery in Portland, Ore.

