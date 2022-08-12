OCEAN PARK — Jerry Keith Watson, age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Ocean Park, Washington on Sunday Aug. 7, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1936, in Chehalis, Washington to Rex and Isabell Watson. He was a long haul and local freight truck driver for 40 years. Jerry was married to Carol (Bryant) Watson for 48 years until her death in July 2006.
After Carol’s passing, he moved from Portland to their property in Ocean Park, where he had always wanted to live year-round so that he could fish and work on his boat. He loved fishing in the river and the ocean, taking his friends along with him and getting the boat’s limit.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and the Eagles Lodge. Everywhere he went he either knew someone or made a new friend. You can be sure he always had a story to tell. Everyone loved Jerry! In 2016, he found the love of his life and married Gloria Hajdok Watson. They were married six wonderful years. They moved to Yuma, Arizona in 2019 to spend the winters and back to Ocean Park for the summers.
He is preceded in death by sons: Timothy Gerald and Thomas Keith. He is survived by his daughter’s: Lori and Wendy; his stepson Blake and Wade, stepdaughter Kali; five grandchildren: Ryan, Michael, Stephanie (Tyler), Allison (Didier) and Matthew; step grandchildren: Teisha, Tanna, Jordyn, Austin, Michael and Anthony and one great grandson Austin.
He loved life and he loved fishing! His wishes were to have his ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean, which will be scheduled at a later date.
