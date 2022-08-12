Jerry Watson

OCEAN PARK — Jerry Keith Watson, age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Ocean Park, Washington on Sunday Aug. 7, 2022.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1936, in Chehalis, Washington to Rex and Isabell Watson. He was a long haul and local freight truck driver for 40 years. Jerry was married to Carol (Bryant) Watson for 48 years until her death in July 2006.

