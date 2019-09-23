OCEAN PARK — Joan Fulbright of Ocean Park, Wash., died on Sept. 14, 2019. She was 86.
Joan was born in Vancouver, Wash.In 1933 and graduated from Vancouver High School in 1951. She received her nursing degree from the University of Washington and practiced her profession in both Washington and Alaska.
A loving wife and mother, loyal friend, devoted bridge player, fisherwoman, and photogenic fashion plate, Joan was a great cook and an enthusiastic storyteller. She is survived by her children, Renee, Claudia, Jennifer and James Roman, and grandchildren, Danielle and Nicole Martinson.
