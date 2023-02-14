Joan Chambreau Obituary Photo “Joan at 90”

Joan at 90

In her heart, Joan was an Astoria girl, no matter where she lived, and she lived in many places over the course of a long life. She had an innate ability to be the center of attention, something she started early in life when, at the age of three months, she swallowed an open safety pin. The Daily Astorian reported at the time that Joan was the youngest patient ever to undergo surgery at CMH. In those simpler times, it took her parents several years to pay the related bills.

Joan graduated from Astoria High School in 1949. She was proudest of three things; in her senior year, she had a column in the school paper, she had a weekly KAST show with Larry Garrett, a classmate, and father (Coke), the shop manager a Lovell Auto, trusted her to drive new cars from the distributor in Portland back to Astoria. Joan picked up her artistic skills from her mother, Myrtle, a milliner, and amateur watercolorist.

