LONG BEACH — Mrs. Joan Allene Mosher Davis died April 2, 2021, at the age of 78, in Long Beach, Washington. Joan was born Jan. 19, 1943, in Tulsa, Okla., and considered Long Beach their hometown. She was the sixth child of Tom and Rachel (Turntine) Davis.
Joan spent most of her working years in the food service industry locally. Many fishermen and locals were her favorite customers when she owned the Tidewinds and Port Side Restaurants in Ilwaco. Her career also found her as food service supervisor at the New Serra nursing home, then for the last 10 years she was food service supervisor for the Ocean Beach School District where she enjoyed working with the staff and seeing the children of locals she knew.
She also took on the task of being a foster mother for two girls over an eight-year period. Even though these girls left the area they remained in contact with her and thought of her as their mother.
She is survived by two daughters, Valerie Gill and Kelly Crump; grandchildren, Jessica Long, Mandi Emrich, Triscia Gill, Eric Gill, Rocky Crump and what she considered as a daughter, that of Alisha (Rodger) Johnson as well as 17 great-grandchildren, many of which were the delight of her life; and two sisters, Patty Bolden and Linda Mikkola. Joan and her sisters made it a point to get together for luncheons and daily chats on the phone and remained close siblings. She was preceding in death by her sisters, Joyce Bell, Mary Henington, and Phyllis Benett, her brothers, Dock Davis, Alvie Davis and Rex (Rocky) Davis; her parents Tom and Rachel Davis along with beloved nieces Debra Henington and Lorie Duffy as well as nephew Dale Henington. She was a very caring person that would offer others help only to leave herself with nothing at times.
Ocean View Cremation is in charge of arrangements, 1213 Franklin, Astoria, Oregon, 97103. (503)338-7200 Oceanviewastoria.com.
