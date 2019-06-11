LONG BEACH — Joan Peggy Noonan, 89, passed away June 8, 2019, at Circle of Life in Long Beach, Washington.
Joan was born in Chinook, Washington on Dec. 23, 1929, to proud Swedish parents Lenore (Nelson) and Ted Lundeen. She was a lifelong resident on the Peninsula. She attended Chinook Elementary School, graduated from Ilwaco High School and attended beauty school. She worked as a hairdresser, clerk at Ilwaco Bakery, and Milton York candy shop. She married and later divorced Bill Dillabaugh (daughter Diana) and Dan Noonan.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and always looked forward to visits from her daughter Diana and grandsons. She enjoyed going for drives along the beach and visiting with people, especially after church service coffee hour. She often paused in the middle of conversation to point out the simple beauty of birds singing at her window. She always saw the good in others and appreciated the simple things in life. She never missed her weekly hair appointment with Donna Beller and was proud to show off her hairdo to anyone and everyone. She was a member at Chinook Evangelical Lutheran Church and she also attended Ocean Park Lutheran Church. She was a faithful woman of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bess Sanders. She is survived by many friends and family who miss her dearly. Her daughter, Diana Scott (Jim); grandsons, Tyler Scott (Amy) and Trevor Scott; daughter, Myra Guisasola and granddaughter Julie; sisters, Linda Kemmer and Beverly Jenstrom; nephew, Jeff Kemmer (Andrea) and great nephew, Otto and great niece, Sunny; nieces, Janine Kemmer, Greta McDougal, Kim Smith, and Terese Roberts; many nieces and nephews from the Noonan family; and close friend Dorthy Richards and Donna Beller (cousin).
Special thank you to Andrea and Vince Noonan at the Circle of Life and their daughter, Jennifer Noonan. And thank you to the Golden Sands assisted living.
Funeral service is Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m., at Chinook Lutheran Church with private graveside service to follow at Ilwaco Cemetery. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
