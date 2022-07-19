John Carl Larson

PENINSULA — John Carl Larson was born on Nov. 27, 1954 to Margaret “Peggy” and Chalmert Larson in Portland, Oregon. The youngest of four children, John was an outgoing and friendly child who made friends easily. Always curious, he loved taking things apart just to see how they worked.

John kept busy throughout his years at Portland Christian Schools — acting in the school plays, playing football, and continuing to keep in touch with a few of his favorite teachers long after he graduated. He graduated college and went on to develop his skills as a general contractor and build his career.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.