PENINSULA — John Carl Larson was born on Nov. 27, 1954 to Margaret “Peggy” and Chalmert Larson in Portland, Oregon. The youngest of four children, John was an outgoing and friendly child who made friends easily. Always curious, he loved taking things apart just to see how they worked.
John kept busy throughout his years at Portland Christian Schools — acting in the school plays, playing football, and continuing to keep in touch with a few of his favorite teachers long after he graduated. He graduated college and went on to develop his skills as a general contractor and build his career.
John met his future wife, Cheri, at church. They were introduced because of their similar but different last names — his was Larson with an ‘o’, hers was Larsen with an ‘e’. They hit it off and remained married for over 20 years.
John and Cheri gave birth to their only child, a daughter named Valerie Ann. Shortly before Valerie was born, John fell off the roof of his four-plex while doing maintenance and suffered a severe head injury that nearly ended his life. Slowly but surely he recovered but loved to joke about being matching bald “coneheads” with his new baby.
John was an incredible handyman and could fix pretty much anything and everything around the house. And he rarely expected payment for his hard work, preferring to trade labor for good conversation and a cold beer. His friends loved that he was always willing and able to lend a hand. He was someone you could always count on.
John had a heart of gold. He was an avid member of Peninsula Baptist Church as well as the Long Beach Grange, and he volunteered at the local food bank. John had a knack for letting people know he cared, whether that was offering a ride, helping with a project around the house, or simply stopping by for a chat. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret, and his father, Chalmert. He is survived by his daughter Valerie, his son-in-law, Nicholas, and his 2 year-old grandson (and the light of his life), Humphrey. Also by his brothers, David and Earl, and his sister, Ruth.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peninsula Baptist Church in Ocean Park, Washington.
